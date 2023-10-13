Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cooke County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Cooke County, Texas this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cooke County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Bridgeport High School at Gainesville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Gainesville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley View High School at S & S Consolidated High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Sadler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
