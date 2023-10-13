Root for your favorite local high school football team in Dawson County, Texas this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Comanche County
  • Upshur County
  • McCulloch County
  • Newton County
  • Dallas County
  • Brown County
  • Williamson County
  • Travis County
  • El Paso County
  • Starr County

    • Dawson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Klondike High School at Loop High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Loop, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.