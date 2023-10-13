If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Fisher County, Texas this week, we've got you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Robertson County
  • Williamson County
  • Mills County
  • El Paso County
  • Brown County
  • Bexar County
  • Upshur County
  • Hays County
  • McCulloch County
  • Comanche County

    • Fisher County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Hamlin Collegiate High School at Miles High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Miles, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Roby High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Roby, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rotan High School at Hermleigh High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Hermleigh, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.