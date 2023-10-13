Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hunt County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Hunt County, Texas this week, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Hunt County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Greenville High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Greenville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville Christian High School at Christian Heritage Classical School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Longview, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Como-Pickton High School at Wolfe City
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Wolfe City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
