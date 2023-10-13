Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Johnson County, Texas this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

    • Johnson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Godley High School at Glen Rose High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Glen Rose, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Burleson High School at Everman High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Everman, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Seguin High School - Arlington at Joshua High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Joshua, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Aledo High School at Centennial High School - Burleson

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Burleson, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

