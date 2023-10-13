If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Kerr County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

    • Kerr County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Ingram Tom Moore at Randolph High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Universal City, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Center Point High School at Brackett High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Brackettville, TX
    • Conference: 2A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

