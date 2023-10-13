This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Lubbock County, Texas. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Williamson County
  • Travis County
  • Fort Bend County
  • McCulloch County
  • Robertson County
  • Harris County
  • Comanche County
  • Brazos County
  • Brown County
  • Upshur County

    • Lubbock County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Estacado High School at Andrews High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Andrews, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Caprock High School at Monterey High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Lubbock, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    TBD at Lubbock Christian School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 14
    • Location: Lubbock, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.