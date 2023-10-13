Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lynn County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
In Lynn County, Texas, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Lynn County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Smyer High School at New Home High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: New Home, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilson at Southland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Southland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
