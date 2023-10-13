The field is dwindling at the WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023, with Mai Hontama in a quarterfinal versus Elise Mertens. Hontama currently has +1000 odds to be crowned champion at Skanes Family Hotel Monastir.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023 and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hontama at the 2023 WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: Skanes Family Hotel Monastir

Skanes Family Hotel Monastir Location: Monastir, Tunisia

Monastir, Tunisia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Hontama's Next Match

Hontama has reached the quarterfinals, where she will meet Mertens on Friday, October 20 at 5:00 AM ET (after defeating Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-1).

Hontama has current moneyline odds of +240 to win her next matchup versus Mertens. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Hontama? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Hontama Stats

Hontama is coming off a 6-2, 6-1 win over No. 77-ranked Podoroska in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Hontama has not won any of her eight tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 11-8.

Hontama is 8-5 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Hontama, over the past 12 months, has played 19 matches across all court types, and 21.9 games per match.

On hard courts, Hontama has played 13 matches over the past year, and 20.3 games per match.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Hontama has won 51.3% of her games on serve, and 48.7% on return.

Hontama has won 46.1% of her return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, she has claimed 51.3% of her service games during that timeframe.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.