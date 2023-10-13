Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Parker County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

    • Parker County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at Millsap High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Millsap, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Peaster High School at Paradise High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Paradise, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Aledo High School at Centennial High School - Burleson

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Burleson, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

