Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Smith County, Texas this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

    • Smith County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    John Horn High School at Tyler Legacy High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Tyler, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chapel Hill High School - Tyler at Lindale High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Allen, TX
    • Conference: 4A - District 16
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

