Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Waller County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Waller County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Waller County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Hempstead High School at Hallettsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Hallettsville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Waller High School at Klein High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 14
- Location: Klein, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
