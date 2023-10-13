Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wheeler County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
If you reside in Wheeler County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Wheeler County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Shamrock High School at Wheeler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Wheeler, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
