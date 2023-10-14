Cameron Davis is in 11th place, with a score of -8, after the second round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin.

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

Cameron Davis Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Davis has shot better than par on 17 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 16 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five five times in his last 20 rounds.

Davis has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 15 times.

Davis has finished in the top 10 four times in his past five appearances, and as high as the top five in one.

In his past five events, Davis has finished within five shots of the leader two times and with a better-than-average score four times.

Davis will try to extend his streak of made cuts to seven by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 18 -9 264 0 14 2 7 $4.3M

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

Davis has had an average finish of 36th at this tournament in four appearances, including a personal best 27th-place.

Davis made the cut in each of his last four attempts at this event.

Davis finished 37th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This event will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,255 yards, 240 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The courses that Davis has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,314 yards, while TPC Summerlin will be at 7,255 yards this week.

Davis' Last Time Out

Davis was in the 38th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 99th percentile on par 4s at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 3.73 strokes on those 40 holes.

Davis was better than 78% of the field at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.71.

Davis recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, better than the field average of 1.1.

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Davis carded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.2).

Davis' 15 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the field average (5.4).

At that most recent tournament, Davis' par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.3).

Davis finished the Fortinet Championship registering a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Fortinet Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Davis finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Davis' performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

