The field is getting smaller at the European Open, with Hugo Gaston heading into a quarterfinal versus Maximilian Marterer. Gaston's odds are +900 to win this event at Lotto Arena.

Gaston at the 2023 European Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 15-22

October 15-22 Venue: Lotto Arena

Lotto Arena Location: Antwerpen, Belgium

Antwerpen, Belgium Court Surface: Hard

Gaston's Next Match

Gaston has advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will face Marterer on Friday, October 20 at 10:00 AM ET (after beating Jan-Lennard Struff 5-7, 7-6, 7-6).

Gaston is currently listed at +125 to win his next matchup versus Marterer. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Gaston Stats

Gaston beat Struff 5-7, 7-6, 7-6 on Thursday in the Round of 16.

Gaston is 11-16 over the past 12 months, with no tournament wins.

In four hard-court tournaments over the past year, Gaston is 5-4 in matches.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Gaston has played 27 matches and 23.1 games per match.

In his nine matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Gaston has averaged 23.6 games.

Over the past 12 months, Gaston has won 68.9% of his service games, and he has won 27.3% of his return games.

On hard courts over the past year, Gaston has been victorious in 36.1% of his return games and 69.1% of his service games.

