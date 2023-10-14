The James Madison Dukes (5-0) meet a fellow Sun Belt opponent when they host the Georgia Southern Eagles (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field.

On offense, James Madison ranks 39th in the FBS with 33.2 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 50th in points allowed (349.8 points allowed per contest). Georgia Southern's offense has been thriving, racking up 471.6 total yards per game (17th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 59th by surrendering 360.4 total yards per game.

James Madison vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

James Madison vs. Georgia Southern Key Statistics

James Madison Georgia Southern 402 (97th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 471.6 (55th) 349.8 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.4 (32nd) 160.4 (61st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.6 (93rd) 241.6 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 337 (9th) 7 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (91st) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (26th)

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has thrown for 1,173 yards (234.6 ypg) to lead James Madison, completing 64.5% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 108 rushing yards on 35 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Kaelon Black has carried the ball 73 times for a team-high 365 yards on the ground. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 106 yards (21.2 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

Ty Son Lawton has carried the ball 43 times for 209 yards (41.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

Reggie Brown has hauled in 16 catches for 373 yards (74.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Elijah Sarratt has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 280 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Zach Horton has compiled six grabs for 143 yards, an average of 28.6 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin leads Georgia Southern with 1,611 yards on 166-of-238 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

OJ Arnold has rushed 36 times for 269 yards, with three touchdowns.

Jalen White has racked up 45 carries and totaled 261 yards with three touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood leads his team with 414 receiving yards on 39 catches with three touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has 36 receptions (on 49 targets) for a total of 371 yards (74.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Dalen Cobb has racked up 221 reciving yards (44.2 ypg) this season.

