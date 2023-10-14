The Shriners Children's Open is in progress, and following the second round Nick Taylor is in fourth place at -10.

Looking to wager on Nick Taylor at the Shriners Children's Open this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +1100 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

71 / 7,255 yards Taylor Odds to Win: +1100 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Nick Taylor Insights

Taylor has finished under par seven times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Taylor has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five appearances, Taylor has finished in the top 20 once.

Taylor has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Taylor has qualified for the weekend four times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 22 -7 267 1 15 3 5 $5.6M

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

Taylor has had an average finish of 40th with a personal best of 25th at this tournament.

In his past nine appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend seven times.

Taylor missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

At 7,255 yards, TPC Summerlin is set up as a par-71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,015 yards.

Courses that Taylor has played in the past year have averaged 7,255 yards, which is the exact length of TPC Summerlin this week.

Taylor's Last Time Out

Taylor shot poorly over the 16 par-3 holes at the TOUR Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes to finish in the 17th percentile of the field.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the TOUR Championship ranked in the 34th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the eight par-5 holes at the TOUR Championship, Taylor was better than 34% of the golfers (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Taylor shot equal to the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship.

On the 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship, Taylor had four bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.7).

Taylor's eight birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the TOUR Championship were less than the tournament average (9.5).

In that most recent competition, Taylor's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 7.8).

Taylor finished the TOUR Championship with a birdie or better on five of eight par-5s, underperforming the field average, 5.1.

The field at the TOUR Championship averaged 0.3 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Taylor finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Taylor's performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

