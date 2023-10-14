AAC rivals will clash when the North Texas Mean Green (2-3) meet the Temple Owls (2-4). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on North Texas vs. Temple? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is North Texas vs. Temple?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: North Texas 33, Temple 32

North Texas 33, Temple 32 North Texas has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

The Mean Green have played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

Temple has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Owls have been at least a +200 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

The Mean Green have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Temple (+6)



Temple (+6) So far this year North Texas has two victories against the spread.

The Mean Green have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6 points or more.

Temple is winless against the spread this season.

The Owls have been underdogs by 6 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Parlay your bets together on the North Texas vs. Temple matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (68.5)



Under (68.5) This season, four of North Texas' five games have gone over Saturday's total of 68.5 points.

There have been two games featuring Temple this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 68.5.

The point total for the matchup of 68.5 is 11.5 points more than the combined points per game averages for North Texas (33.8 points per game) and Temple (23.2 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

North Texas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60.3 61 59.8 Implied Total AVG 34.4 35.5 33.7 ATS Record 2-3-0 0-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-1-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

Temple

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.3 52.5 55.5 Implied Total AVG 33.3 34.3 30 ATS Record 0-4-0 0-3-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-2 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.