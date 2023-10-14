The North Texas Mean Green (2-3) host an AAC clash against the Temple Owls (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Apogee Stadium.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks worst in the FBS (39.8 points allowed per game), North Texas has had more success on offense, ranking 36th in the FBS by totaling 33.8 points per game. Temple ranks 77th in total yards per game (386.2), but it has been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 22nd-worst in the FBS with 423.7 total yards surrendered per contest.

Here we will break down all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPNU.

North Texas vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

North Texas vs. Temple Key Statistics

North Texas Temple 467.6 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.2 (63rd) 481.6 (105th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423.7 (112th) 191.2 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 90.7 (125th) 276.4 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.5 (22nd) 9 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (91st) 7 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (128th)

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers has 1,112 pass yards for North Texas, completing 63.4% of his passes and throwing eight touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 136 rushing yards (27.2 ypg) on 38 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Ayo Adeyi, has carried the ball 56 times for 417 yards (83.4 per game), scoring three times.

Isaiah Johnson has racked up 154 yards on 27 carries, scoring two times.

Jay Maclin's 424 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 35 times and has registered 19 receptions and six touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has hauled in 25 receptions totaling 255 yards so far this campaign.

Damon Ward Jr. has been the target of 17 passes and compiled 11 catches for 176 yards, an average of 35.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Temple Stats Leaders

E.J. Warner leads Temple with 1,741 yards on 153-of-272 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Joquez Smith has rushed 51 times for 244 yards, with one touchdown.

Darvon Hubbard has collected 153 yards (on 37 attempts) with one touchdown, while also grabbing 16 passes for 193 yards.

Amad Anderson Jr. leads his team with 372 receiving yards on 25 catches with one touchdown.

David Martin-Robinson has caught 23 passes and compiled 288 receiving yards (48 per game) with two touchdowns.

Dante Wright's 20 grabs (on 40 targets) have netted him 250 yards (41.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

