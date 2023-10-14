Stefanos Tsitsipas will play Yannick Hanfmann next in the European Open quarterfinals. Tsitsipas is the favorite (+150) at Lotto Arena.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 European Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tsitsipas at the 2023 European Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 15-22

October 15-22 Venue: Lotto Arena

Lotto Arena Location: Antwerpen, Belgium

Antwerpen, Belgium Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Tsitsipas' Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, October 20 (at 1:00 PM ET), Tsitsipas will face Hanfmann, after beating Botic Van de Zandschulp 7-5, 6-3 in the last round.

Tsitsipas currently has odds of -450 to win his next contest versus Hanfmann. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Tsitsipas? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Tsitsipas Stats

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Tsitsipas beat No. 67-ranked Van de Zandschulp, 7-5, 6-3.

Tsitsipas is 44-21 over the past 12 months, with one tournament title.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Tsitsipas has gone 23-12 and has won one title.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Tsitsipas has played 65 matches and 26.7 games per match.

On hard courts, Tsitsipas has played 35 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 25.7 games per match while winning 54.9% of games.

Over the past year, Tsitsipas has been victorious in 22.8% of his return games and 86.2% of his service games.

On hard courts, Tsitsipas, over the past 12 months, has been victorious in 86.6% of his service games and 22.3% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.