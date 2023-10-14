The No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) host an SEC battle against the Texas A&M Aggies (4-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee has been finding success on both offense and defense, ranking 20th-best in scoring offense (36.2 points per game) and 23rd-best in scoring defense (17.8 points allowed per game). Texas A&M's offense has been thriving, putting up 35.5 points per game (24th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 34th by allowing 19.8 points per game.

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Key Statistics

Texas A&M Tennessee 420.5 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 466.2 (64th) 268.8 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 308.2 (12th) 144.8 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.2 (7th) 275.7 (34th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235 (71st) 8 (64th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (35th) 5 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (97th)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman has 979 passing yards, or 163.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 68.9% of his passes and has collected eight touchdowns with two interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 10.5 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Le'Veon Moss is his team's leading rusher with 62 carries for 325 yards, or 54.2 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Amari Daniels has racked up 287 yards (on 53 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Ainias Smith's 431 receiving yards (71.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 26 catches on 39 targets.

Evan Stewart has put up a 403-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 27 passes on 39 targets.

Jake Johnson's 25 targets have resulted in 17 catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has 1,164 pass yards for Tennessee, completing 63.1% of his passes and collecting nine touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 139 rushing yards (27.8 ypg) on 24 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jaylen Wright has racked up 435 yards on 61 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner.

Jabari Small has carried the ball 53 times for 317 yards (63.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

Squirrel White's team-high 276 yards as a receiver have come on 26 receptions (out of 35 targets).

Ramel Keyton has caught 14 passes for 230 yards (46 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Bru McCoy has a total of 217 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 17 throws and scoring one touchdown.

