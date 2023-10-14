According to our computer projections, the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will beat the Texas Southern Tigers when the two teams match up at Daytona Stadium on Saturday, October 14, which kicks off at 3:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Texas Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Bethune-Cookman (-16.0) 50.0 Bethune-Cookman 33, Texas Southern 17

Texas Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers put together a 5-5-0 ATS record last season.

Last year, five Tigers games went over the point total.

Bethune-Cookman Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats compiled a 4-7-0 ATS record last year.

A total of seven of Wildcats games last season hit the over.

Tigers vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bethune-Cookman 16.4 30.2 31.0 6.0 12.8 36.3 Texas Southern 23.8 41.8 43.0 22.0 11.0 55.0

