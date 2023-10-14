The Texas State Bobcats (4-2) and UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3) will battle in a clash of Sun Belt foes at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, Texas. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Texas State vs. UL Monroe?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas State 38, UL Monroe 22

Texas State 38, UL Monroe 22 Texas State has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Bobcats have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -1000 or shorter.

This season, UL Monroe has won one out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.

The Warhawks have played as an underdog of +625 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bobcats' implied win probability is 90.9%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UL Monroe (+17.5)



UL Monroe (+17.5) Texas State has three wins in five games versus the spread this year.

The Bobcats have been favored by 17.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

UL Monroe has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

This season, the Warhawks are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 17.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (63.5)



Under (63.5) Texas State and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 63.5 points three times this season.

This season, UL Monroe has played just one game with a combined score over 63.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 59.4 points per game, 4.1 points fewer than the point total of 63.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Texas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.4 59.5 63.1 Implied Total AVG 37.6 39 37.3 ATS Record 3-2-0 0-1-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 0-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

UL Monroe

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.4 49.3 53.5 Implied Total AVG 34 30.3 45 ATS Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 1-2 0-1

