Our computer model predicts the Texas Tech Red Raiders will take down the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Jones AT&T Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas Tech (-1.5) Toss Up (58.5) Texas Tech 35, Kansas State 24

Texas Tech Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Red Raiders have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

The Red Raiders have two wins against the spread this season.

Texas Tech is 2-2 ATS when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Texas Tech has had two games (out of five) hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game is 58.5 points, 1.4 more than the average point total for Texas Tech games this season.

Kansas State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 50.0% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

So far this season, the Wildcats have compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

Three of the Wildcats' five games with a set total have hit the over (60%).

Kansas State games this year have averaged an over/under of 51.7 points, 6.8 less than the point total in this matchup.

Red Raiders vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas Tech 34.2 23 40 23 28.3 23 Kansas State 35.8 20.6 43.7 14.7 24 29.5

