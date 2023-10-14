UTSA vs. UAB Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
Based on our computer projections, the UAB Blazers will defeat the UTSA Roadrunners when the two teams come together at Alamodome on Saturday, October 14, which begins at 8:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.
UTSA vs. UAB Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|UAB (+9.5)
|Under (67.5)
|UAB 33, UTSA 32
UTSA Betting Info (2023)
- The Roadrunners have an implied moneyline win probability of 78.9% in this matchup.
- The Roadrunners have won once against the spread this season.
- In games it has played as 9.5-point favorites or more, UTSA has an ATS record of 1-1.
- Two of the Roadrunners' five games have hit the over.
- The over/under in this game is 67.5 points, 11 higher than the average total in UTSA games this season.
UAB Betting Info (2023)
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Blazers have a 26.3% chance to win.
- The Blazers are 4-2-0 against the spread this year.
- UAB is 2-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
- Blazers games have gone over the point total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).
- The average point total for the UAB this year is 8.8 points less than this game's over/under.
Roadrunners vs. Blazers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|UTSA
|25.2
|29.2
|24.5
|25
|25.7
|32
|UAB
|31.8
|35.8
|37.3
|27.3
|26.3
|44.3
