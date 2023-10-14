Based on our computer projections, the UAB Blazers will defeat the UTSA Roadrunners when the two teams come together at Alamodome on Saturday, October 14, which begins at 8:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UTSA vs. UAB Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UAB (+9.5) Under (67.5) UAB 33, UTSA 32

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 7 AAC Predictions

UTSA Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on UTSA vs. UAB? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Roadrunners have an implied moneyline win probability of 78.9% in this matchup.

The Roadrunners have won once against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 9.5-point favorites or more, UTSA has an ATS record of 1-1.

Two of the Roadrunners' five games have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 67.5 points, 11 higher than the average total in UTSA games this season.

UAB Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Blazers have a 26.3% chance to win.

The Blazers are 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

UAB is 2-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Blazers games have gone over the point total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

The average point total for the UAB this year is 8.8 points less than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Roadrunners vs. Blazers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UTSA 25.2 29.2 24.5 25 25.7 32 UAB 31.8 35.8 37.3 27.3 26.3 44.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.