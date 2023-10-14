NEC Games Today: How to Watch NEC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 7
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Seeking info on how to watch all of the Week 7 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can watch all three games involving teams from the NEC.
NEC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Duquesne Dukes
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|NEC Front Row
|Sacred Heart Pioneers at Yale Bulldogs
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|LIU Post Pioneers at Maine Black Bears
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|FloSports
