The Wisconsin Badgers (4-1) host a Big Ten battle against the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Wisconsin ranks 54th in the FBS with 413.6 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 54th in total defense (354.8 yards allowed per contest). Iowa ranks worst in total yards per game (249.2), but it has been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 28th in the FBS with 324.5 total yards surrendered per contest.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Key Statistics

Wisconsin Iowa 413.6 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 249.2 (131st) 354.8 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.5 (42nd) 203.8 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 119.3 (108th) 209.8 (92nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 129.8 (131st) 8 (64th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (91st) 10 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (39th)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has compiled 1,022 yards (204.4 ypg) on 102-of-159 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 153 rushing yards (30.6 ypg) on 47 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Braelon Allen has 472 rushing yards on 73 carries with seven touchdowns.

Chez Mellusi has racked up 306 yards on 51 carries, scoring four times.

Will Pauling's 243 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 30 times and has registered 22 catches.

Chimere Dike has caught 11 passes for 228 yards (45.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Bryson Green's 10 grabs are good enough for 118 yards.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara leads Iowa with 505 yards on 46-of-90 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams is his team's leading rusher with 50 carries for 285 yards, or 47.5 per game.

Kaleb Johnson has run for 225 yards across 51 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Erick All has registered 19 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 280 (46.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 34 times and has three touchdowns.

Luke Lachey has racked up 131 receiving yards (21.8 yards per game) on 10 receptions.

Seth Anderson's 16 targets have resulted in five receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown.

