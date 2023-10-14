Yannick Hanfmann's run in the European Open in Antwerpen, Belgium has advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will meet Stefanos Tsitsipas. Hanfmann has +800 odds (fifth-best) to take home the trophy from Lotto Arena.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 European Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hanfmann at the 2023 European Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 15-22

October 15-22 Venue: Lotto Arena

Lotto Arena Location: Antwerpen, Belgium

Antwerpen, Belgium Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Hanfmann's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, October 20 (at 1:00 PM ET), Hanfmann will face Tsitsipas, after defeating Dominic Thiem 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in the last round.

Hanfmann is listed at +310 to win his next matchup against Tsitsipas. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Hanfmann? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Hanfmann Stats

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Hanfmann beat No. 86-ranked Thiem, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Hanfmann has not won any of his 24 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 40-24.

In nine tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Hanfmann has gone 8-8.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), Hanfmann has played 64 matches and 23.9 games per match.

On hard courts, Hanfmann has played 16 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 26.2 games per match while winning 49.4% of games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Hanfmann has won 78.0% of his games on serve, and 24.6% on return.

On hard courts, Hanfmann, over the past year, has been victorious in 76.2% of his service games and 20.0% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.