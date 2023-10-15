Leody Taveras vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Leody Taveras is back in action for the Texas Rangers versus Justin Verlander and the Houston AstrosOctober 15 at 8:15 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 1 of the ALCS..
He returns to action for the first time since October 10, when he went 0-for-4 against the Orioles.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: FOX
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .266 with 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks.
- In 94 of 148 games this year (63.5%) Taveras has had a hit, and in 38 of those games he had more than one (25.7%).
- In 13 games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.8%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Taveras has picked up an RBI in 30.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.
- In 36.5% of his games this year (54 of 148), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (10.1%) he has scored more than once.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|74
|.285
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.294
|.456
|SLG
|.390
|23
|XBH
|25
|9
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|30
|59/17
|K/BB
|58/18
|8
|SB
|6
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander (13-8) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 3.22 ERA in 162 1/3 innings pitched, with 144 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday, Oct. 7 against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 40-year-old's 3.22 ERA ranks ninth, 1.133 WHIP ranks 14th, and 8 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.