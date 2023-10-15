Marcus Semien vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Marcus Semien is available when the Texas Rangers battle Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park Sunday at 8:15 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 1 of the ALCS..
In his last action (on October 10 against the Orioles) he went 1-for-4 with a double.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Discover More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .478, fueled by 73 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 33rd in slugging.
- Semien has picked up a hit in 122 of 167 games this year, with multiple hits 54 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.6% of his games in 2023 (26 of 167), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.3% of his games this year, Semien has tallied at least one RBI. In 22 of those games (13.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 94 times this year (56.3%), including 23 games with multiple runs (13.8%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|81
|.292
|AVG
|.261
|.360
|OBP
|.337
|.535
|SLG
|.422
|42
|XBH
|31
|18
|HR
|11
|54
|RBI
|46
|43/35
|K/BB
|67/37
|9
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander makes the start for the Astros, his 28th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.22 ERA and 144 strikeouts through 162 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, Oct. 7, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering four hits.
- The 40-year-old's 3.22 ERA ranks ninth, 1.133 WHIP ranks 14th, and 8 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.