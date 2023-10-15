Sunday, Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros and Justin Verlander, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 1 of the ALCS.

In his last action (on October 10 against the Orioles) he went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .262 with 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 94th in the league in slugging.

In 71.1% of his games this season (118 of 166), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 42 of those games (25.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 18 games this year (10.8%), homering in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has driven home a run in 59 games this year (35.5%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 71 games this year (42.8%), including 17 multi-run games (10.2%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 80 GP 81 .270 AVG .253 .360 OBP .361 .443 SLG .386 30 XBH 28 11 HR 6 48 RBI 34 82/41 K/BB 83/52 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings