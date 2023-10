The contests in a Sunday soccer lineup sure to please include the 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying match featuring Georgia squaring off against Cyprus.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Georgia vs Cyprus

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 8:50 AM ET

8:50 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's Italian Serie A Soccer: Res Roma vs Inter Women

League: Women's Italian Serie A Soccer

Women's Italian Serie A Soccer Game Time: 9:56 AM ET

9:56 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Czechia vs Faroe Islands

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 11:50 AM ET

11:50 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Switzerland vs Belarus

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 11:50 AM ET

11:50 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Fordham vs St. Joseph's (Brooklyn)

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG

MSG Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Syracuse vs Clemson

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Virginia vs Virginia Tech

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Campeonato Uruguayo Primera: River Plate (URU) vs Boston River

League: Campeonato Uruguayo Primera

Campeonato Uruguayo Primera Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Norway vs Spain

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Poland vs Moldova

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:32 PM ET

2:32 PM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Wales vs Croatia

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:32 PM ET

2:32 PM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Kosovo vs Israel

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Romania vs Andorra

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Turkey vs Latvia

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Kentucky vs Mississippi State

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Boise State vs Fresno State

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: UNLV vs New Mexico

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Nevada vs San Diego State

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Northwestern vs Penn State

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Campeonato Uruguayo Primera: Nacional vs Cerro

League: Campeonato Uruguayo Primera

Campeonato Uruguayo Primera Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!