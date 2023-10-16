The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, three walks and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 4:37 PM ET. The Rangers are holding a 1-0 lead in the series going into Game 2 of the ALCS.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:37 PM ET

4:37 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks while hitting .245.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 105th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 98 of 154 games this year, with multiple hits 32 times.

He has homered in 24.0% of his games in 2023 (37 of 154), and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 42.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in nine contests.

In 50.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 27 games with multiple runs (17.5%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 72 .271 AVG .220 .359 OBP .297 .601 SLG .418 40 XBH 28 25 HR 14 62 RBI 45 80/34 K/BB 95/31 4 SB 5

Astros Pitching Rankings