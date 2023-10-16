Brandin Cooks will be up against the worst passing defense in the NFL when his Dallas Cowboys take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Cooks has racked up 73 yards on nine receptions, averaging 18.3 yards per game this year.

Cooks vs. the Chargers

Cooks vs the Chargers (since 2021): 1 GP / 57 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 57 REC YPG / REC TD Los Angeles has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Chargers have allowed six opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Los Angeles has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 299.8 passing yards the Chargers allow per outing makes them the worst pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Chargers' defense ranks 16th in the league by giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (seven total passing TDs).

Brandin Cooks Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-115)

Cooks Receiving Insights

In four games this season, Cooks has not gone over on a receiving yards over/under.

Cooks has been targeted on 19 of his team's 165 passing attempts this season (11.5% target share).

He has racked up 3.8 yards per target (73 yards on 19 targets).

Having played four games this season, Cooks has not had a TD reception.

Cooks has been targeted three times in the red zone (9.4% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts).

Cooks' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 9/10/2023 Week 1 4 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

