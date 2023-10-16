The Dallas Cowboys (3-2) hit the road to play the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) at SoFi Stadium on Monday, October 16, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

When is Cowboys vs. Chargers?

Game Date: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The model leans slightly toward betting on the Chargers in this one. The data favors them while BetMGM has the Cowboys favored, but the difference between the two is only 2.1 points.

The Cowboys have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 56.5%.

The Cowboys have won 75% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (3-1).

Dallas is 3-1 (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.

The Chargers have not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

Los Angeles has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +110 moneyline set for this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Los Angeles (+1.5)



Los Angeles (+1.5) The Cowboys have covered the spread three times in five games with a set spread.

Dallas is 3-1 ATS when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

The Chargers have gone 1-2-1 against the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (50.5)



Under (50.5) The two teams average a combined 3.8 more points per game, 54.3 (including the postseason), than this game's over/under of 50.5 points.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 42.6 points per game, 7.9 less than the point total for this matchup.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Cowboys' five games with a set total.

The Chargers have hit the over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

Michael Gallup Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 5 36 0

Keenan Allen Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 4 12.3 1 1.5 0 108.5 3

