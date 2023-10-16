How to Watch Cowboys vs. Chargers Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 6
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Dallas Cowboys (3-2) and the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) square off at SoFi Stadium on Monday, October 16, 2023.
In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Chargers
- When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV: ESPN
Cowboys Insights
- The Cowboys rack up 26.8 points per game, comparable to the 26 per contest the Chargers surrender.
- The Cowboys rack up 76.6 fewer yards per game (327.4), than the Chargers give up per outing (404).
- Dallas rushes for 124.4 yards per game, 20.1 more than the 104.3 Los Angeles allows per outing.
- This year, the Cowboys have five turnovers, two fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (7).
Cowboys Away Performance
- The Cowboys score 22 points per game in road games (4.8 fewer than overall), and allow 23.3 in road games (6.7 more than overall).
- On the road, the Cowboys pick up fewer yards (292.7 per game) than overall (327.4). They also concede more (330.7 per game) than overall (292).
- The Cowboys pick up 121.3 rushing yards per game in road games (3.1 fewer than overall), and allow 166.7 on the road (43.3 more than overall).
- On the road, the Cowboys successfully convert fewer third downs (47.5%) than overall (49.3%). They also allow opponents to convert on more third downs on the road (43.2%) than overall (35%).
Cowboys Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/24/2023
|at Arizona
|L 28-16
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|New England
|W 38-3
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|at San Francisco
|L 42-10
|NBC
|10/16/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|10/29/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|at Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|New York
|-
|FOX
