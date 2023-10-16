The Dallas Cowboys (3-2) and the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) square off at SoFi Stadium on Monday, October 16, 2023.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Chargers

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: ESPN

Cowboys Insights

The Cowboys rack up 26.8 points per game, comparable to the 26 per contest the Chargers surrender.

The Cowboys rack up 76.6 fewer yards per game (327.4), than the Chargers give up per outing (404).

Dallas rushes for 124.4 yards per game, 20.1 more than the 104.3 Los Angeles allows per outing.

This year, the Cowboys have five turnovers, two fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (7).

Cowboys Away Performance

The Cowboys score 22 points per game in road games (4.8 fewer than overall), and allow 23.3 in road games (6.7 more than overall).

On the road, the Cowboys pick up fewer yards (292.7 per game) than overall (327.4). They also concede more (330.7 per game) than overall (292).

The Cowboys pick up 121.3 rushing yards per game in road games (3.1 fewer than overall), and allow 166.7 on the road (43.3 more than overall).

On the road, the Cowboys successfully convert fewer third downs (47.5%) than overall (49.3%). They also allow opponents to convert on more third downs on the road (43.2%) than overall (35%).

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 at Arizona L 28-16 FOX 10/1/2023 New England W 38-3 FOX 10/8/2023 at San Francisco L 42-10 NBC 10/16/2023 at Los Angeles - ABC/ESPN 10/29/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 11/5/2023 at Philadelphia - FOX 11/12/2023 New York - FOX

