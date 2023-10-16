Cowboys vs. Chargers Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 6
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
According to bookmakers, the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) are only 2.5-point favorites against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) on Monday, October 16, 2023. The over/under has been set at 50.5.
Before the Cowboys play the Chargers, take a look at their betting insights and trends. The Chargers' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they take on the Cowboys.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Cowboys vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dallas Moneyline
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cowboys (-2.5)
|50.5
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Cowboys (-2.5)
|50.5
|-132
|+112
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 6 Odds
Dallas vs. Los Angeles Game Info
- When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
Cowboys vs. Chargers Betting Insights
- Dallas has posted a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Cowboys' ATS record as 2.5-point favorites or more is 3-1.
- The teams have hit the over in three of Dallas' five games with a set total.
- Los Angeles has posted two wins against the spread this season.
- Los Angeles has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this year.
