Dallas Cowboys receiver Jake Ferguson has a favorable matchup in Week 6 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are giving up the most passing yards in the NFL, 299.8 per game.

Ferguson has 20 receptions for 175 yards and one TD this season. He's been targeted 28 times, producing 35.0 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Ferguson and the Cowboys with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ferguson vs. the Chargers

Ferguson vs the Chargers (since 2021): No games

No games Los Angeles has allowed two opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Six players have caught a TD pass against the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 299.8 passing yards the Chargers give up per contest makes them the worst pass defense in the NFL this season.

So far this year, the Chargers have conceded seven passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.8 per game. That ranks 16th in NFL play.

Watch Cowboys vs Chargers on Fubo!

Jake Ferguson Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Ferguson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Ferguson Receiving Insights

Ferguson has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet two times in five games this year.

Ferguson has 17.0% of his team's target share (28 targets on 165 passing attempts).

He has 175 receiving yards on 28 targets to rank 98th in league play with 6.3 yards per target.

In one of five games this year, Ferguson has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's nine offensive touchdowns this season (11.1%).

Ferguson has been targeted 10 times in the red zone (31.2% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Ferguson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 7 REC / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 5 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 3 REC / 11 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.