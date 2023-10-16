On Monday, Josh Jung (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 4:37 PM ET. The Rangers are holding a 1-0 lead in the series going into Game 2 of the ALCS.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Astros.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

Game Time: 4:37 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

TV Channel: FOX

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is batting .266 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

Jung enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .474 with one homer.

Jung has reached base via a hit in 89 games this year (of 128 played), and had multiple hits in 39 of those games.

In 16.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Jung has an RBI in 43 of 128 games this year, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 41.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 18.8%.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 58 .271 AVG .260 .335 OBP .294 .470 SLG .463 23 XBH 26 12 HR 11 40 RBI 30 80/20 K/BB 71/10 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings