Rangers vs. Astros ALCS Game 2 Probable Starting Pitchers Today - October 16
The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers hit the field for Game 2 of the ALCS, Monday, at 4:37 PM ET at Minute Maid Park. The Rangers took the opener.
The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45 ERA) against the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA).
Rangers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Time: 4:37 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (12-11, 3.45 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (12-5, 3.63 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi
- Eovaldi (12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .225 batting average against him.
- Eovaldi is looking to earn his third straight quality start in this game.
- Eovaldi will try to prolong a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance).
- In eight of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Nathan Eovaldi vs. Astros
- He will take the mound against an Astros offense that ranks third in the league with 1441 total hits (on a .259 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .437 (sixth in the league) with 222 total home runs (seventh in MLB play).
- Head-to-head against the Astros this season, Eovaldi has pitched 8 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits while striking out six.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez
- Valdez (12-11) will take the mound for the Astros, his 32nd start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Monday, Oct. 9, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.
- The 29-year-old has pitched in 31 games this season with an ERA of 3.45, a 3.51 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.126.
- He has 20 quality starts in 31 chances this season.
- Valdez has made 28 starts of five or more innings in 31 chances this season, and averages 6.4 frames when he pitches.
- He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 29-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 15th, 1.126 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 22nd.
Framber Valdez vs. Rangers
- The Rangers rank third in MLB with 881 runs scored this season. They have a .263 batting average this campaign with 233 home runs (third in the league).
- The left-hander has faced the Rangers three times this season, allowing them to go 18-for-67 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI in 16 2/3 innings.
