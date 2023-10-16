Will Tony Pollard Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tony Pollard was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys match up against the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 6. All of Pollard's stats can be found on this page.
On the ground, Pollard has season stats of 81 rushes for 340 yards and two TDs, averaging 4.2 yards per attempt. He also has 19 catches on 22 targets for 96 yards.
Keep an eye on Pollard's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Tony Pollard Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Cowboys.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Cowboys vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Pollard 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|81
|340
|2
|4.2
|22
|19
|96
|0
Pollard Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|14
|70
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|25
|72
|0
|7
|37
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|23
|122
|0
|3
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|11
|47
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|8
|29
|0
|4
|35
|0
Rep Tony Pollard and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.