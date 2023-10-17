Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars will play the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, at T-Mobile Arena. Prop bets for Robertson are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Jason Robertson vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Robertson Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Robertson had a plus-minus rating of +37, and averaged 18:50 on the ice.

He had a goal in 36 of 82 games last season, with multiple goals in nine of them.

In 42 of 82 games last season, Robertson had an assist -- and 16 of those games included multiple assists.

Robertson's implied probability to go over his point total is 37% based on the odds.

Robertson has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Robertson Stats vs. the Golden Knights in 2022-23

The Golden Knights ranked 11th in goals against, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in league play.

They had the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

