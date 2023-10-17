Stars vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (3-0) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they square off against the Dallas Stars (1-0) at home on Tuesday, October 17 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS.
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-110)
|Stars (-110)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars claimed an upset victory in five of the 10 games they played as an underdog last season.
- Dallas won six of its 12 games last season when an underdog by -110 or longer on the moneyline.
- The win probability for the Stars, implied from the moneyline, is 52.4%.
- Last season, 52 games Dallas played finished with more than 6 goals.
Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Stars vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Stars 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|281 (7th)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|215 (3rd)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|64 (5th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Stars Advanced Stats
- The Stars were seventh in the NHL in scoring last season (281 goals, 3.4 per game).
- Dallas' total of 215 goals conceded (2.6 per game) was third in the NHL.
- Their +66 goal differential was fourth-best in the league.
- Dallas had 64 power-play goals (fifth-most in NHL) on 256 chances.
- The Stars scored on 25% of their power plays, No. 5 in the league.
- In terms of shorthanded goals, Dallas had 10.
- At 83.47%, the Stars had the third-best penalty-kill percentage in the league.
- The Stars were the league leaders in faceoff win rate (54.8%).
- Dallas' 10.7% shooting percentage was seventh in the league.
- The Stars shut out their opponents six times.
