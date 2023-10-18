The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 127 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 3 of the ALCS with the Rangers in front 2-0.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Astros.

Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Lowe is hitting .262 with 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 64th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 70.8% of his games this year (119 of 168), with multiple hits 42 times (25.0%).

In 18 games this season, he has homered (10.7%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).

Lowe has an RBI in 60 of 168 games this season, with multiple RBI in 21 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 71 of 168 games this year, he has scored, and 17 of those games included multiple runs.

Home Away 80 GP 81 .270 AVG .253 .360 OBP .361 .443 SLG .386 30 XBH 28 11 HR 6 48 RBI 34 82/41 K/BB 83/52 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings