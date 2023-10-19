How to Stream the Bush High School - Fort Bend vs. Clements High School Football Game - October 19
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
On Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM CT, Clements High School will host Bush High School - Fort Bend in a game between 6A - Region 20 teams.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bush High vs. Clements Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Fort Bend County Games This Week
Logos Preparatory Academy at The Emery/Weiner School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Katy Jordan High School at James E Taylor High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dulles High School at George Ranch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willowridge High School - Fort Bend at Marshall High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hightower High School at Elkins High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Missouri City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridge Point High School at Austin High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bay City High School at Needville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Needville, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 25
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg at Randle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fulshear High School at Kempner High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 21
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.