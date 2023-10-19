Byron Nelson High School plays away from home against Central High School at 7:00 PM CT on Thursday, October 19.

Byron Nelson vs. Central High Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 19
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Keller, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tarrant County Games This Week

Sunset High School at Timberview High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Carroll High School - Southlake at VR Eaton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
  • Location: Northwest , TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Worth High School at Western Hills High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
  • Location: Fort Worth, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth at Liberty Christian School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Argyle, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Legacy High School at Lake Ridge High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Mansfield, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Azle Christian High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Azle, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Everman High School at Summit High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

The Colony High School at Azle High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Corpus Christi, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Prairie High School at Martin High School - Arlington

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 8
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fossil Ridge High School at Keller High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Keller, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 4
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cleburne High School at Brewer High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Fort Worth, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

R L Paschal High School at Chisholm Trail High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Fort Worth, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 3
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Denton County Games This Week

TBD at Denton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Denton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Flower Mound High School at Plano Senior High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Plano, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Billy Ryan High School at Aledo High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Sherman, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lewisville High School at Marcus High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Flower Mound, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Prosper High School at Braswell High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Aubrey, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 5
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pilot Point High School at Boyd High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Boyd, TX
  • Conference: 3A - District 10
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunnyvale High School at Aubrey High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Aubrey, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

