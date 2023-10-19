Byron Nelson High School plays away from home against Central High School at 7:00 PM CT on Thursday, October 19.

Byron Nelson vs. Central High Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, October 19

Thursday, October 19 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Keller, TX

Keller, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tarrant County Games This Week

Sunset High School at Timberview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Carroll High School - Southlake at VR Eaton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Northwest , TX

Northwest , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Worth High School at Western Hills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth at Liberty Christian School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 20

6:45 PM CT on October 20 Location: Argyle, TX

Argyle, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Legacy High School at Lake Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Azle Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Azle, TX

Azle, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Everman High School at Summit High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

The Colony High School at Azle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Prairie High School at Martin High School - Arlington

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Conference: 6A - District 8

6A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Fossil Ridge High School at Keller High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Keller, TX

Keller, TX Conference: 6A - District 4

6A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cleburne High School at Brewer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

R L Paschal High School at Chisholm Trail High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Conference: 6A - District 3

6A - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Denton County Games This Week

TBD at Denton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Flower Mound High School at Plano Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Billy Ryan High School at Aledo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Sherman, TX

Sherman, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lewisville High School at Marcus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Prosper High School at Braswell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Aubrey, TX

Aubrey, TX Conference: 6A - District 5

6A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Pilot Point High School at Boyd High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Boyd, TX

Boyd, TX Conference: 3A - District 10

3A - District 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunnyvale High School at Aubrey High School