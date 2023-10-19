On Thursday, Corey Seager (hitting .250 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 4 of the ALCS with the Rangers in front 2-1.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager leads Texas in OBP (.390) and total hits (156) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks fifth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Seager has picked up a hit in 98 of 127 games this year, with multiple hits 47 times.

In 25.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

Seager has an RBI in 57 of 127 games this season, with multiple RBI in 23 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored in 52.8% of his games this season (67 of 127), with two or more runs 25 times (19.7%).

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 55 .337 AVG .316 .406 OBP .372 .707 SLG .531 46 XBH 29 23 HR 10 56 RBI 40 43/28 K/BB 45/21 1 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings