Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Hays County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Hays County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Our Lady of the Hills High School at San Marcos Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 19

7:30 PM CT on October 19 Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Wagner High School at Hays High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Buda, TX

Buda, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Douglass MacArthur High School at Lehman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: San Antonio , TX

San Antonio , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Travis High School at Dripping Springs High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Dripping Springs, TX

Dripping Springs, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wimberley High School at Navarro High School