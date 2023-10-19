Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hays County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Hays County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Hays County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Our Lady of the Hills High School at San Marcos Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 19
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Wagner High School at Hays High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Buda, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Douglass MacArthur High School at Lehman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: San Antonio , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Travis High School at Dripping Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Dripping Springs, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wimberley High School at Navarro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Seguin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
