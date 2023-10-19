Jamie Benn will be among those in action Thursday when his Dallas Stars play the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. Looking to wager on Benn's props versus the Ducks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jamie Benn vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Benn Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Benn averaged 15:47 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +23.

In 30 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 34 of 82 games last season, Benn had an assist -- and 11 of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability is 55.6% that he goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Benn going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Benn Stats vs. the Ducks in 2022-23

Defensively, the Ducks gave up 335 total goals (4.1 per game) to rank 32nd in NHL play.

Their goal differential (-129) ranked 32nd in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.