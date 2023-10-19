Josh Jung vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 4
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Thursday, Josh Jung (.676 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 4 of the ALCS with the Rangers in front 2-1.
In his most recent appearance, he hit two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-4) against the Astros.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks while batting .266.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
- Jung has gotten a hit in 90 of 130 games this year (69.2%), with at least two hits on 40 occasions (30.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 22 games this year (16.9%), homering in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.8% of his games this year, Jung has tallied at least one RBI. In 21 of those games (16.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 54 of 130 games this year, he has scored, and 25 of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|58
|.271
|AVG
|.260
|.335
|OBP
|.294
|.470
|SLG
|.463
|23
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|30
|80/20
|K/BB
|71/10
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 201 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Urquidy gets the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, Oct. 11 against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.29, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
